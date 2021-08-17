Bandits Demand N350million Ransom For Abducted Zamfara College Students, Staff

The gunmen had on Sunday night invaded the institution in Bakura Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

Bandits, who kidnapped the students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Zamfara State, have demanded N350million ransom for their release.

SaharaReporters gathered that a police officer and three security officials were killed during the incident

According to Punch, the provost of the College, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara, said the bandits had called him and told him that they “needed N350 million for the 20 people currently in their captivity.”

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school,” he added.

The provost did not make a further explanation on whether the families of the affected staff and students would pay the amount or the state government.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, said the command was not aware of the amount of money demanded by the bandits.

“We are not aware of this development but we are doing our best to rescue the kidnapped victims,” he said.

 

