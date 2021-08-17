BREAKING: Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said investigation into the indictment of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has not yet been concluded.

The probe is being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP) set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The four-man panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, submitted its findings to the IG on Monday, a source had told SaharaReporters.

The source said the panel submitted ‘damning findings’ in its report, although the DCP continued to prove innocence in the face of the accusations.

The source did not reveal further details of the report.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to the suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

US court documents outlined a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by Kyari.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Following the development, the police chief on August 1 recommended the suspension of Kyari to the Police Service Commission, with effect from July 31, and also set up the SIP to investigate the allegations against him.

However, a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank MBA ON Tuesday, the investigation had not been concluded.

It said, "The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

"Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

"The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations."