Buhari To Meet Security Chiefs Amid COVID-19 Isolation

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned security chiefs to a crucial meeting, to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, Buhari is expected to receive updates on the fight against terrorism, banditry and other violent and criminal activities and agree with the security chiefs on what the next lines of action should be.

File Photo

It will be the first security meeting in more than three weeks as a result of his recent travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a global Education Summit and medical check-up.

Buhari is supposed to have gone on at least 10 days of isolation after having come in contact with Nigerian officials in UK – two of whom tested positive to COVID-19 forcing the Nigerian High Commission in London to shut its offices.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

“The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated,” the statement reads.