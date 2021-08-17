Buhari To Meet Security Chiefs Amid COVID-19 Isolation

It will be the first security meeting in more than three weeks as a result of his recent travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a global Education Summit and medical check-up.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has again summoned security chiefs to a crucial meeting, to address the security challenges in some parts of the country.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, Buhari is expected to receive updates on the fight against terrorism, banditry and other violent and criminal activities and agree with the security chiefs on what the next lines of action should be.

File Photo

It will be the first security meeting in more than three weeks as a result of his recent travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a global Education Summit and medical check-up.

Buhari is supposed to have gone on at least 10 days of isolation after having come in contact with Nigerian officials in UK – two of whom tested positive to COVID-19 forcing the Nigerian High Commission in London to shut its offices.

"President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday confer with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The President returned to Abuja last Friday after 18 days in London, during which he attended an education summit and did health checks.

“The security forces have in the past few weeks taken the battle more robustly to insurgents, bandits, and all other criminals troubling the country, and they are now surrendering in droves.

“The President will be brought up to speed on developments at the Thursday meeting, while plans to bring a decisive end to the challenges will be formulated,” the statement reads.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nnamdi Kanu To Lead IPOB Monday Broadcasts From Detention
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N350million Ransom For Abducted Zamfara College Students, Staff
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Elections Why Nigerians Should Boycott 2023 General Elections – Agitator, Pedro Obaseki
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Politics REVEALED: Yoruba Nation Agitators Release Proposed Constitution For New Country, Give Citizens Right To Bear Arms
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Couldn’t Eat On Day Attackers Killed 25 Travellers In Jos – Isa Pantami
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nnamdi Kanu To Lead IPOB Monday Broadcasts From Detention
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N350million Ransom For Abducted Zamfara College Students, Staff
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Elections Why Nigerians Should Boycott 2023 General Elections – Agitator, Pedro Obaseki
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
News Polaris Bank Silent On ‘Disappearance’ Of N20million From Customer’s Account After Three Weeks
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics REVEALED: Yoruba Nation Agitators Release Proposed Constitution For New Country, Give Citizens Right To Bear Arms
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH SHAME: Nigerians Receive Cholera Treatments In Bushy Area, Under Trees In Buhari's Home State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International US Lists Conditions To Recognise Taliban Government In Afghanistan
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Couldn’t Eat On Day Attackers Killed 25 Travellers In Jos – Isa Pantami
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International India Sends Aircraft To Evacuate Ambassador, 170 Others from Afghanistan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism The Lessons We Learn From Afghanistan – Buhari Writes On Taliban’s Takeover, Terrorism Fears
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad