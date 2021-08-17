Gunmen Abduct Abuja Community Ruler, Injure Two Vigilantes

Gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers on Monday night, abducted the community chief of Jibi community (Esu Jibi) in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, one Ibrah Dahiru Liman and injured two vigilantes.

The two vigilantes were reportedly injured while trying to rescue the victims from the kidnappers.

Gunmen

According to an eyewitness, Alex, the gunmen stormed the community which is directly behind Mopol 45 (Ibrahim Abubakar Barrack) along Deidei-Zuba Express way around 10pm on Monday night.

The witness said, “The community at about 10pm to 11pm yesterday, started hearing gunshots.

“Everyone in the community is completely terrified. Throughout the night, there were exchanges of gunshots with the kidnappers but they, however, succeeded in kidnapping the village chief of Jibi.”

The resident lamented that despite the community sharing boundary with Mopol 45 barracks, Jibi had suffered serious kidnappers’ attacks without any reasonable help from the police.

“This is about the fourth time the community is being attacked this year and the police will only come after the incident and claim they are on top of the situation. For how long will this continue?

“The fear of ‘who is next’ has completed beclouded the community and no one is sleeping with his or her two eyes closed any more. Something has to be done fast before it gets out of hand,” he said.

Another resident who was a victim of the suspected kidnappers in March, Simon Abah, called on the appropriate authorities to kindly shift attention to the community before everyone is kidnapped in Jibi.

“I appeal to the Niger State government, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), the Nigerian Police Force and other security operatives to, as a matter of urgency, come to their rescue in Jibi community before everyone is kidnapped.”

Esu Jibi’s abductors are yet to establish contact with the family.