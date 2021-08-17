Kano’s Top Official Deletes Facebook Post Celebrating Taliban In Afghanistan After Backlash

Muaz Magaji, the Chairman of the Kano State Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialisation Committee has deleted his Facebook post celebrating the victory of the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Magaji, who was first sacked for celebrating the death of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and later reappointed to his current position, had described unfolding developments in Afghanistan as a win-win.

“It’s a WIN-WIN in Afghanistan today,” he had posted while reacting to a story in Daily News Hausa, announcing the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

The post shared by over 20 persons with over 140 comments and 500 likes had now been deleted, obviously after a lot of backlash from Nigerians on social media.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that Magaji became the second government official among members of the ruling All Progressive Congress party who would openly declare support and endorse a terrorist group. See Also Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’

Taliban fighters entered the city of Kabul on Sunday, hijacked power, forcing President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.