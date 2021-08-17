Lagos Commercial Drivers Protest Killing Of Two Members By Task Force Policemen

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

Members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the Ikotun area of Lagos State have taken to the streets to protest the death of two of their members, SaharaReporters learnt.

A resident explained that the officials were protesting the alleged killing of a bus driver and his conductor by policemen and officials from the Lagos State Taskforce office who they claimed had wreaked havoc on commercial drivers in the area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The drivers reportedly disallowed commercial vehicles from plying the routes, except for private vehicles.

It was also gathered that private car owners who tried to offer a ride to passersby also had their vehicle glasses smashed by the protesters.

A resident who spoke with SaharaReporters said she had to return home as there was no way she could have successfully gone to the office.

She said, “I had come out of the house normally to go to work. I prepared early but on getting to the bus station, there were no buses and then we saw drivers protesting. They told us to go back home, that there will be no movement today.

“I was surprised and wondering what had happened then they said Task Force officials killed two of their colleagues, a driver and a conductor. They said that is the last straw that they don't want Taskforce again. “They claim all their buses are at Task Force office that Taskforce should be scrapped.

“I have gone back to my house but before I left, I observed that about three or four police vans arrived in the area maybe in a bid to restore calm but those guys are not ready to listen to officers.

“Any commercial bus driver that drives past that place, they simply seize his keys and ask all the passengers to alight while private car owners are allowed to pass.

“Actually, there was a young man who drove past and he felt like helping people who are stranded. The 'agberos' got angry and broke his windscreen. Only God knows how much he'd pay to fix that again."

SaharaReporters, New York

