Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency Arraigns University Of Calabar's Top Official For Seeking Bribe From Ex-Student

They were alleged to have committed the crime sometime between 2019 and 2020

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences' Commission (ICPC) has arraigned an Assistant Registrar of the University of Calabar Post-Graduate School, Mrs. Emem Akpan, for allegedly demanding a bribe from a former student of the school, Mrs Susan Eno-Abasi Genschow.

ICPC, in a two count-charge filed at the High Court of Cross River State, Calabar, also docked one Mr. Promise Osundu over his alleged conspiracy with Genschow in demanding for the bribe from the ex-post graduate student.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

"The charge sheet filed before Justice I. B. Itade of High Court 9, revealed that Mr. Osundu, who was a Project Manager in Seamfix Nigeria Limited for the University of Calabar Transcript Projects, conspired with the Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Emem Akpan, to defraud Mrs. Genschow of the sum of N110,500 in the course of processing her transcript and certificate.

"They were alleged to have committed the crime sometime between 2019 and 2020, contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under Section 8 (1) (b) (ii) of the same Act.

"The accused persons pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them. Counsel to Mrs. Akpan, O. G. Onah, filed a bail application which was not opposed by ICPC Counsel, Kioba Anabrabra.

"Justice Itade, ruling on the bail application, granted them bail in the sum of N3 million each with one surety in like sum. The trial judge also ruled that the sureties must be public or civil servants working in Cross River State. The case was then adjourned to 21st October, 2021 for trial," the statement read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal BREAKING: Nigeria's Federal Judge “Disappears” As Soon As Bail Is Perfected For 12 Detained Igboho's Associates
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Frustrating N33Million Fraud Case Against National Petroleum Corporation Official, Lover—Victim Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ministerial Portfolios: I Ensured Round Pegs In Round Holes To Avoid Non-Performance–Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides FG Plotting to Force Constitutional Crisis to Scuttle Elections, Re-enact June 12 Scenario, APC Warns
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Exclusive Corruption, Banking Crisis, NNPC Management Crisis Will Worsen Fuel Scarcity
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Islam Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Police Panel Submits ‘Damning Report’ On Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Hospital Clowns At London Hospital, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy After Silence On Attorney-General Malami, Obi Cubana's Abuse Of Nigerian Naira, Central Bank Again Threatens To Arrest, Prosecute Abusers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Taliban Grants Afghanistan Women Permission To Have Education Up To University Level, But Must Wear Hijab
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News I Wish My 20-year-old Daughter Graduated From School Before Marrying Buhari's Son – Emir Of Bichi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad