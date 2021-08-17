SHAME: Nigerians Receive Cholera Treatments In Bushy Area, Under Trees In Buhari's Home State

SaharaReporters learnt that some of the Cholera patients, including children, get treated under trees in a bushy area and on planks of wood with their drips hanging from the branch of the nearest tree.

Cholera patients in the Mai'adua Local Government Area of Katsina State lack hospitals where they get proper treatment, SaharaReporters has gathered.

No fewer than 100 persons have died so far as a result of the cholera outbreak across the state.

“These are Katsina residents condemned to trees for treatment. This shows the level of collapse of the health infrastructure in Katsina - the President’s home state. But he and his aides can afford to jet to United Kingdom while his people receive treatments under trees,” a source in the area lamented.

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread in contaminated water. Its symptoms include diarrhoea and dehydration.

Meanwhile, the state government had confirmed the cholera death toll in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Yakubu Danja, recently said 25 out of the 34 Local Government Areas of the state are now affected by the outbreak.

Danja, who spoke at a press conference, said Funtua, Charanci, Kankara, Rimi, Sabuwa, Jibia and Kafur are some of the areas with the highest number of cases.

“Of the reported cases, 67 per cent are aged 15 years and above, while three cases were reported for under one. Of all the reported cases, 53 per cent are male.

“Funtua LGA had the highest number of cases with 384, followed by Sabuwa with 232, Kafur 215, Charanchi 135, Kankara 71 and Jibia with 69 cases.

See Also PHOTONEWS: Katsina State Residents Receiving Treatment For Cholera Under Trees In Maiadua, Cholera Death Toll Now Over 100 As Outbreak Spreads To More Local Government Areas

“In terms of mortality, Funtua also leads with 18, followed by Charanchi which has 14, Jibia 11, Kankara five, while Rimi and Sabuwa are having four each.

The cholera outbreak has in the past few months led to scores of deaths in many Nigerian states. Some of the states affected include Katsina, Jigawa, Enugu, Benue and Plateau.

Nigeria recorded 816 deaths out of the 31,425 suspected cases of cholera in the country as of August 1, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

SaharaReporters, New York

