Why Buhari Government Mustn’t Recognise Taliban Government In Afghanistan – Former Presidential Candidate

Moghalu said the Nigerian government should learn from Afghanistan and stop “cuddling” repentant Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against recognising the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

File Photo: Kingsley Moghalu SaharaReporters Media

In a series of tweets, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, said Nigeria must learn that religious fundamentalism is dangerous and ends in terrorism.

According to Moghalu: “Recent events in Afghanistan, where the fundamentalist and terrorism-incubating Taliban has taken over the country, carry important lessons for Nigeria. Religious fundamentalism is dangerous and tends to verge into terrorism as we see with BH, ISWAP etc.

“We must stop cuddling so-called “repentant” Boko Haram. Which serious country absorbs erstwhile terrorists into its armed forces? Nigeria and its

@NGRPresident and @NigeriaGov must never recognize or deal with the Taliban.

“We can never be a theocracy. What has happened in Afghanistan is possible only because of its monolithic religious makeup.

“The Government of a multi-religious country that is constitutionally a secular state must never tolerate some of its members harboring and expressing sympathy for globally recognized terrorist groups, while political dissenters are very quickly branded terrorists. The other lesson from this is that the destiny of any country will ultimately be decided by its own people.

“Clearly, many Afghans are quite comfortable with the Taliban, while a minority are opposed to them. American intervention in 2004 that dislodged them from power was clearly unpopular with the locals, and Washington has decided to leave the Afghans to their fate. If Nigeria breaks down into civil war and violence, no one is coming here to save anyone. We will ALL suffer the consequences.”

SaharaReporters, New York

