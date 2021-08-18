Bandits Abduct Islamic School Pupils In Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted Islamiyya school pupils and one teacher in Sakkai village, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Daily Trust reports that the victims were abducted while attending evening lessons within the school premises.

Details of the incident are still sketchy.

The whereabouts of the victims are not known as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, three persons were killed when bandits attacked Batsari town, headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.

A resident of the area said one of the victims, his aunt, died due to the fear of gunshots by the bandits.

He said the other two died from stray bullets.

“By the time the bandits came to Batsari, we learned that the security men were at Dankar village which was surrounded by bandits,” he said.

He added that eight persons were abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

One person was shot dead while another was critically injured after gunmen carried out the kidnap operation.

The attack comes two months after gunmen abducted over 100 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.