Bandits Kill Woman, New-born Baby, 11 Others, Abduct Scores In Fresh Zamfara Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed 13 persons, including a mother and her baby in Randa, Dansadau district of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack also left hundreds of others, including women and children, with various degrees of injury.

File Photo

It was learned that most of the victims were burnt to death in their houses while hiding from being abducted by the gunmen on Tuesday.

Also, several cows were said to have been rustled during the attack.

A source told SaharaReporters that over 40 men and women were also abducted by the gunmen.

“Yesterday, in Randa, over 13 persons, including a woman and her newborn baby, were killed. Over 40 men and women were also abducted,” he said.

The incident comes a few weeks after gunmen stormed the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Bakura Local Government Area of the state, abducting 19 students and staff.