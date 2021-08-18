BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Plateau Again, Kill Residents

The victims were killed when gunmen attacked Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village on Tuesday night.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2021

Gunmen have killed five people in a fresh attack on the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Punch reports that the victims were killed when gunmen attacked Chando-Zrrechi (Tafi-Gana) village on Tuesday night.

SaharaReporters Media

The National President of the Irigwe Development Association, Ezekiel Bini, confirmed the killings in Jos on Wednesday.

According to him, the whereabouts of four other persons have remained unknown after they were captured by the gunmen.

Bini said, “Yes, the killing of the five persons is true and we are on our way to meet the governor over the continued killings in our communities in Bassa.

“Our people were attacked last night (Tuesday) at Chando-Zrrechi and five people were killed.

“They were in their homes when the gunmen came and killed them despite the curfew imposed by the state government.

“Their corpses have just been deposited at the mortuary. Aside the five people that were killed last night, four other villagers were also captured on Sunday. Since then, we have not seen them.”

When contacted, the Military Information Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, was not immediately available for comment over the attacks.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

