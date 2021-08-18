Fake Democrats: Sowore Slams Ekiti Governor, Fayemi For Praising Ex-Military Dictator, IBB On 80th Birthday

Human rights’ activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore, has lambasted the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, for describing former military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida, as a patriotic and dedicated leader committed to the Nigerian project.

Fayemi had in a birthday message on Facebook in honour of Babaginda, who clocked 80 this week said, “I join the rest of the country to celebrate former head of state and elder statesman, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), on his 80th birthday.

Kayode Fayemi, Ibrahim Babangida and, Omoyele Sowore.

“Gen. Babangida has demonstrated his patriotism, dedication and commitment to the Nigeria project as a soldier and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

“May Almighty Allah grant you wisdom and grace to enjoy this special day to the fullest, and to continue to make meaningful contributions to our dear country. Ameen.”

Commenting on the Facebook post, Sowore described the governor and others like him as fake democrats.

He said, “John Kayode Fayemi, Femi Fani-Kayode and Atiku are all among the fake democrats and rogues sending IBB, a well-known coupist and enemy of democracy birthday goodwill messages. Shame.

“It is so sad to think that Kayode Fayemi was a member of the pro-democracy movement; he was one of the people masquerading as democracy “fighters” living abroad while Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida smothered the future of Nigeria by annulling the June 12 presidential election in 1993.

“Fayemi and others were probably working for Babangida in those days while we as students and youths in Nigeria were moving from prison to prison. Tueh! Now we know! #RevolutionNow.”

Screen grab of Sowore's comment.

Known as Maradona, Babangida was born on August 17, 1941.

He was Nigeria’s military president between August 1985 and 1993.

IBB led the coup of August 1985 to topple Muhammadu Buhari who was then the Head of State from December 31, 1983.

At the time of the coup, Babangida was the Chief of Army Staff.

The dictator also annulled the June 12, 1993 election.

The election, which was keenly contested by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, the late MKO Abiola; and the Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention, and said to have been won by Abiola, was adjudged as the most transparent election in Nigeria’s political history.

But the poll was declared a nullity by the military regime led by Babangida.