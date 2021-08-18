Igboho Aides’ Release Warrant To Be Signed By New Judge After First Judge ‘Disappeared’

The release warrant of the 12 detained aides of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is expected to be signed by a new judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

The detained aides have reportedly met all their bail conditions.

File Photo

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja suddenly went “missing” after the 12 detained associates of Igboho met all their bail conditions.

According to the source, when they took the detainees to the judge, "they were told that he did not come to work and had left instructions that another judge must not sign on his behalf.”

SaharaReporters had learnt that Justice Egwuatu was supposed to sign the release warrant of the detainees but the bail office of the court said he was not available to do so.

However, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the detainees’ lawyer on Tuesday approached the bail office of the court to assign another judge to sign the release warrant of his clients who had been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services for about 50 days.

Olajengbesi said the confirmation of the sureties had been completed, adding that he was at the bail office of the court on Tuesday waiting for the judge to sign the release order of his clients, but was told that Justice Egwuatu had travelled.

“We have met all the bail conditions and the deputy registrar at the bail office has signed a memo to that effect. However, I was told by the bail office that the judge that will sign their release order has travelled out urgently for a seminar and will not return till next week,” the detainees’ lawyer told Punch.

“We think that these events are happening coincidentally which affect us essentially. Usually, when a particular judge who is supposed to sign a release warrant is not on the ground, another judge can sign a release warrant because it has to do with the liberty of citizens.

“We have made efforts to reach out to another judge today and the judge gave us an appointment for tomorrow. We are hopeful that the judge will sign it. We do not think that it is a ploy to frustrate us,” Olajengbesi said.