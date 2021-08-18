IPOB Counters Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Simon Ekpa, Says Group Not On Autopilot

The leadership of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned members to desist from insulting the hierarchy of the group or be punished.

IPOB also stated it does not recognise any person or group of people championing autopilot in the pro-Biafra separatist organization.

These were revealed in a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday.

Recall that Finland-based acclaimed Simon Ekpa, after he was sacked as Radio Biafra broadcaster on July 28, had said the group was now on autopilot – a comment he posted on his social media platforms.

The post had read, “The Biafra struggle has entered the AUTOPILOT phase, a very dangerous phase that we have no control of what happens. To your tent oh Israel.

“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration. Changing the narrative of Yesterday.”

While reacting that some members of the group are disrespecting the leaders and insulting Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Powerful stated, “We also wish to clarify that in IPOB we have nothing or nobody known as autopilot. Anybody going by such a title is not IPOB, and is flouting our rules. Anybody claiming to be such should immediately disengage before he is embarrassed.”

The statement further read, “That we can no longer tolerate the barrage of insults being rained on the lead counsel of the Indigenous people of Biafra Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor by some uninformed fellows and mischief-makers. IPOB is also disappointed that despite our earlier explanations on the rationale behind our decision to suspend the Ghost Monday Sit-At-Home order, some fellows are still disparaging our Directorate of State DoS over the decision.

“We, therefore, wish to advise all those playing the devil’s advocate to desist in their own interest and stop giving our enemies room to mock us. IPOB is a well-structured and organised movement with a clear-cut hierarchical structure as well. Henceforth, IPOB will no longer take lightly any act of insubordination from anybody or from any quarter irrespective of one's status.

“Going forward we will not condone insults on our hierarchy represented by the DOS or on our leader's lawyers. They have not taken any action inimical to the struggle to warrant the embarrassing and undeserved insults from some uninformed folks.

“All the decisions so far taken were in the best interest of the struggle and in accordance with direct directive from our Leader who is very impressed with the actions and solidarity so far implemented by the leadership since his incarceration.

“Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor remains IPOB's lead council and our leader's legal representative and our leader reposes strong confidence in his ability and capacity. As a trusted counsel, he has not betrayed or misrepresented his clients IPOB and Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. There is no reason therefore for anyone especially IPOB family members to reciprocate Ejiofor's sacrifices with insults.”