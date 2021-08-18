Two Dead, Cop Hospitalised As Cars Explode In Rivers

Two persons have been reported dead after a car crashed and exploded at Elele-Alimini, Emuoha Local Government of Rivers State.

The car was said to be traveling to Ahoada, another town in the state when the incident occurred.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to The Punch, the vehicle was loaded with petroleum products resulting in the explosion.

The state police command confirmed that the driver is in critical condition and in an undisclosed hospital.

The spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the death of the two persons.

“Yes, I can confirm that the fire incident claimed two lives. The policeman who was on the bus sustained life-threatening injuries.

“It is an accident involving two vehicles. Two cars collided and fire ignited. I don’t know if the policeman, a deputy superintendent of police is dead or not. I think he (cop) is in critical condition,” Omoni added.