Zamfara Bandits Release Video Of Abducted College Students, Demand N350million Ransom

The criminals are reportedly demanding N350million to release the victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 18, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have released a video showing the students and staff abducted from College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters had reported how bandits broke into the school in Bakura Local Government Area on Sunday night and abducted 19 students and staff.

The students include Isma’il Lawali, Salim Salisu, Kabiru Lawali, Yasir Lawali, Awaisu Jabir, Aminu Umar, Abba Aliyu, Aminu Adamu, Usman Umar and Umar Haruna.

Others are Usama Lukman, Abdurahman Lukman, Junaidu Yunusa, Abdullahi Bala and Jamilu Kwatarkwashi.

The staff abducted are; Mustapha Abdullahi Mafara, Nusaiba Gambo, Hannatu Gambo and Hibbatu Gambo.

In a 30-second video shot transmitted through one of the abducted students, the gunmen were seen in military uniform.

The bandits also displayed their arsenal of weapons in the video in a show of strength, threatening to eliminate their hostages if the government fails to pay the ransom or tries to secure their release by force.

In recent times, the Northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of abductions of schoolchildren, a development that has led to the closure of many schools in the region.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

