Obasanjo Visited Afghanistan To Resolve Its Crisis – PDP Chairman, Secondus Makes Empty Claims To Seek Ex-President’s ‘Blessings’

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 19, 2021

Embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, has said he learnt former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited Afghanistan lately to intervene in the crisis rocking the Asian country.

Secondus, who has been under pressure to resign as the party’s national chairman due to infractions, described Obasanjo on Thursday as a “global personality, resolving issues across the world.”

Uche Secondus

The chairman spoke with journalists at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, after a closed-door meeting with the former President.

After the meeting that lasted more than an hour, the PDP Chairman said he came to Obasanjo as an elder statesman to advise the present government.

“I am here with the members of my team and as well as the PDP executives in Ogun State to tap from the wealth of Baba’s knowledge as a statesman. It has been very difficult lately because Baba is a global personality, resolving issues across the world. In fact, the last place I learnt Baba visited was Afghanistan, despite the situation in that country, he went there and came back alive.

“So, my team and I are very grateful and we give glory to God. We have discussed Nigeria. Nigeria first before any other thing; yes, we belong to a political party, but if we don’t have a country, where do we practise democracy? We need to have a peaceful country where democracy can strive and at this point; we need Chief Obasanjo to come in with solutions.

“We are aware of the insecurity, the poor economy, banditry, kidnapping all over the country; and we can’t continue to watch without reaching out to the elders so that they can come to gather and advise the present government. That is the duty of a statesman.”

In his words, Obasanjo maintained that though the situation of Nigeria was very bad, it was not irredeemable.

He asked Nigerians to set aside partisanship and think of working together to save Nigeria from collapsing.

SaharaReporters, New York

