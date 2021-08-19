Sodomy: Man Arrested In Sokoto For Having Sex With Two Orphans Whose Parents Were Killed By Bandits

A 40-year-old man has been arrested by officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State for having sex with two brothers.

The man was said to have had anal sex with the orphans who lost their parents to bandit attacks in Zamfara.

Illustration

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Saleh Dada, told newsmen on Wednesday that the suspect committed the crime in the Gandu area of Sokoto and was later apprehended by his men.

Dada said the NSCDC would ensure the prosecution of the suspect, adding that the victims would be handed over to relevant agencies for necessary rehabilitation.

The commander also said the officers arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly circulating fake CFA, a Francophone country’s currency, equivalent to N300,000.

According to him, the suspect had earlier been convicted of the same offense but returned to his old habit after serving his jail term.

Dada urged marketers to be wary of those syndicates who, he said, were out to defraud innocent traders in Sokoto markets and environs.

The commandant said another 30-year-old man had been arrested for allegedly burgling shops at Sokoto central market.

He said that the suspect’s arrest followed series of reports and complaints by some traders’ unions at the market.

He noted that all the offenders would be prosecuted.