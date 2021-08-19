South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests Two Underage Herders, 49 Cows For Destroying Farm

Two underage herders and 49 cows have been arrested by men of the South-West Security Network, Amotekun Corps, in Ondo State.

The corps arrested the culprits who are indigenes of Katsina State for flouting the state government’s directive banning use of underage herders and harassing a septuagenarian in the Kajola area of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The operatives also arrested the father of the underage herders, Ibrahim Musa, 52.

The teenagers were accused of threatening Mrs Victoria Ajayi, 70, with a cutlass after her grandson informed her that cows had invaded their farm.

“That evening, I was resting after taking my drugs because I was under medication for hypertension. My little boy called and said there were cows in our farm. I saw a man standing afar, while the two little boys were with the cows.

“I asked them to call on their father as they gave deaf ears to my words and looked at me angrily.

“As I was trying to make the children understand they should take the cows out of my farm, one of them brought out a cutlass and pointed it to my face. Then I knew I was in for a big trouble.

“I quickly called my little grandson and went inside and shut my door. They were there for hours as I watched the cows eat my vegetables, pepper and also watched how they dug my heaps of yams with their legs and ate my yams.

“I quickly reached for my drugs because I had been managing high blood pressure for sometimes. I quickly took my boy and went out through the back door where they could not see me because I never knew their next move as we were alone in the house.

“The thought of renting another house occurred to me immediately because of the frequent herdsmen invasion with cows to my house. But this time, they almost got aggressive as I can’t predict their next move.

“I quickly left the house through the back door, dropped my boy with a neighbour and took an Okada to Amotekun’s office for help,” she explained.

However, Musa who said he had lived in Akure for over 30 years said he had never had trouble with any farmer described his action as a mistake.

Confirming the incident was Commander of Ondo Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who noted that his men responded to the distress call and met the cows ravaging her farm.