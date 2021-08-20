After SaharaReporters' Story, Polaris Bank Refunds Customer’s N20million Stolen By His Account Officer

Polaris Bank has refunded the sum of N20 million to Ajibola Sanusi, an account holder who had his money transferred from his account without his consent.

Documents seen by SaharaReporters had exposed how a worker with the bank stole the money from Sanusi’s account.

A check by the newspaper on the account statement showed that a total of N19,732,190 was stolen by an employee of the bank between July 5 and 12, a few weeks after Sanusi called the bank and directed that the account should be blocked.

Using proxies, the money was transferred to different accounts belonging to Gbenga Adebisi Florence, Abdulazeem Olamide Bello, Dudafa Preye, Sakirat Adesiju and Shukurat Tayo Ibitoye without Sanusi’s authorisation.

“So I visited Nigeria last week and found out my savings account had been tampered with by the staff of Polaris Bank, Computer Village branch, Ikeja, Lagos. Over N20 million was stolen from me,” Sanusi had told SaharaReporters.

“For the three months, I realised I stopped receiving my monthly email alerts, which bothered me. On June 18, 2021, I received an alert of debited sum of N50, so I called the customer service (number) immediately and the lady asked if I was familiar with the name Ismail Bello and I responded that it sounded familiar but I couldn't remember. She said the person was my account officer, so I asked her what would my account officer want to do with N50?

“She said he might do that to track my balance, so I asked how much is my balance at the moment and she told me the exact amount I was expecting to hear.

“So I told her to please block my account and that no one is authorised to make any withdrawal except me and that it has to be me coming physically and she claimed she did it. So arriving in Nigeria on Saturday, 17th of July at about 11:45am, I got to my branch where I opened the account and was told I didn't have enough balance in my account.

“At first, I thought it was a joke, so one of their staff members came to me and showed me a fake Nigerian passport that was used to create an online banking.

"According to what one their staff members showed to me, I could see they have a record. I called in on June 18 requesting that they should block my account. I requested for a printout copy of the statements and I saw how my money was being transferred on a daily basis to different accounts.

“They transferred the money after I had blocked the account, I think the so-called Ismail Bello removed the N50 intentionally to see maybe I would visit the bank. Maybe because he didn’t see me, he and others thought something bad had happened to me and stole my money.”

Speaking to SaharaReporters on Friday, Sanusi said he has been refunded by the bank.

“I just got refunded, SaharaReporters did it. Thanks to the SaharaReporters’ team for being the voice of the voiceless,” he said.