Buhari's Aide Mocks Ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan, Says President Achieved Where They Failed

Meanwhile, governors of the Southern States and Niger Delta communities had rejected the proposed three percent share to host communities in the bill after its passage by the National Assembly.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law, saying he did what his predecessors failed to do. 

Adesina mocked former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan in a write-up posted on his Facebook page on Thursday, titled, 'PMB: Call him the master finisher'. 

Femi Adesina

He said, "President Muhammadu Buhari has done what Napoleon couldn’t do. Again and again. The Bill had defied Olusegun Obasanjo who introduced it, got the better of Umaru Musa Yar’Adua (God rest his soul), worsted Goodluck Jonathan, but has finally been subdued by Buhari. The man has proven to be adept at concluding things that had long trounced and vanquished many leaders before him.

"The PIB overwhelmed the first to eighth National Assembly, which couldn’t pass it into law. But through synergy and cooperation between the Executive and the Ninth Assembly, Nigeria now has a law for her cash cow, the oil and gas industry, more than 50 years after the last legislation, which had become obsolete.

"Step forward President Buhari, and be garlanded for being the Master Finisher."

SaharaReporters, New York

