Delta Youths Raze Mosque Over Killing Of Chief Vigilante By Gunmen

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Irate youths of Jeddo community in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State have burned down a mosque to protest the killing of the community’s vigilante chairman, George Akiru, aka Scosco, by gunmen.

 

It was reported that the youths first drove out Muslims and northerners from the place of worship before setting it ablaze on Friday, as they believed they were behind the killing.

Delta State Map

The killing of the vigilante chairman has caused tension in the area and the youths have vowed to avenge his death.

 

A youth in the community, Ubada Umukoro, who spoke to journalists said, “We will soon strike back because they’ve killed a bona fide indigene of this town.”

 

At the time of compiling this report, security operatives were seen attempting to forestall any breakdown of law and order with a view to restoring peace in the area.

 

The Delta State acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a telephone chat with Daily Post, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the killing of the vigilante was ongoing.

