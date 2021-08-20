Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari's Visit To Adamawa Over COVID-19 Fear Amid APC Party Chairman's Wish President Died Of Disease

Journalists were on Friday barred from covering President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The President arrived around 10:40 am amidst tight security as only one cameraman from the state governor's press crew was granted access into the terminal.

The president, who was received by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was driven to the palace of the Lamido Fombina, where he offered condolences to the family of the late Ahmed Joda, former Permanent Secretary and Chairman of the 2015 Presidential Transition Committee.

At the palace, only four journalists and few others were allowed into the conference hall where President Buhari met with the Lamido, Barkindo Mustapha.

A bus conveying reporters from various national dailies was turned back.

A security operative at the palace of the Lamido told them that only four journalists were allowed from the state governor's press crew.

SaharaReporters gathered that the tight security was part of the measures taken to protect the president from being infected with the coronavirus.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola-South, Suleiman Adamu had wished that Buhari died of coronavirus in a leaked audio tape.

A presidency source told SaharaReporters that "since a Yola man had wished the President to die of coronavirus, we have to take precaution".

"We've taken appropriate measures to protect him; you can't tell what human beings can do," the source added.

The APC Chairman in Yola-South, Adamu had in the viral audio, while reacting to the hardship caused the country by the Buhari regime, wished the deadly virus killed the President.

Delivering his message, President Buhari praised Adamawa people for being honest.

He said: "Since my days as a military ruler to even now that I am a civilian President, I've found Adamawa people very reliable.

"That is why when I became the President in 2015, I made one of them the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a very difficult task but I'm not disappointed. He is doing a good job.

"The late Ahmed Joda was equally a good and hard-working person. He headed my transition committee in 2015.

"The only thing I can say to Adamawa people is 'thank you'. I appreciate all you have done for me. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, may God rest their souls."

President Buhari departed Adamawa for Kano, to attend the wedding of his son, Yusuf.