Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari's Visit To Adamawa Over COVID-19 Fear Amid APC Party Chairman's Wish President Died Of Disease

Journalists were on Friday barred from covering President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Journalists Barred From Covering Buhari's Visit To Adamawa Over COVID-19 Fear Amid APC Party Chairman's Wish President Died Of Disease

Journalists were on Friday barred from covering President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

The President arrived around 10:40 am amidst tight security as only one cameraman from the state governor's press crew was granted access into the terminal.

The president, who was received by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was driven to the palace of the Lamido Fombina, where he offered condolences to the family of the late Ahmed Joda, former Permanent Secretary and Chairman of the 2015 Presidential Transition Committee. 

At the palace, only four journalists and few others were allowed into the conference hall where President Buhari met with the Lamido, Barkindo Mustapha.

A bus conveying reporters from various national dailies was turned back. 

A security operative at the palace of the Lamido told them that only four journalists were allowed from the state governor's press crew.

See Also Politics Buhari Shunned Ex-Army Chief Of Staff, Attahiru's Burial To Avoid Road Closure But Locked Down Abuja Road Over Son's Wedding 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters gathered that the tight security was part of the measures taken to protect the president from being infected with the coronavirus. 

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola-South, Suleiman Adamu had wished that Buhari died of coronavirus in a leaked audio tape.

A presidency source told SaharaReporters that "since a Yola man had wished the President to die of coronavirus, we have to take precaution". 

"We've taken appropriate measures to protect him; you can't tell what human beings can do," the source added. 

The APC Chairman in Yola-South, Adamu had in the viral audio, while reacting to the hardship caused the country by the Buhari regime, wished the deadly virus killed the President.

See Also Politics AUDIO: I Wish Buhari Had Contracted, Been Killed By COVID-19 – Adamawa APC Chairman 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Delivering his message, President Buhari praised Adamawa people for being honest.

He said: "Since my days as a military ruler to even now that I am a civilian President, I've found Adamawa people very reliable. 

"That is why when I became the President in 2015, I made one of them the Minister in charge of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, a very difficult task but I'm not disappointed. He is doing a good job.

"The late Ahmed Joda was equally a good and hard-working person. He headed my transition committee in 2015.

"The only thing I can say to Adamawa people is 'thank you'. I appreciate all you have done for me. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, may God rest their souls."

President Buhari departed Adamawa for Kano, to attend the wedding of his son, Yusuf.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigerian Government Acting Fulani Script By Recovering 368 Grazing Reserves – Afenifere Slams Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Handling Of Security Not Different From Taliban In Afghanistan – Benue Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Islamic Movement Petitions UN, EU Over Nigerian Government’s Seizure Of El-Zakzaky's Passport
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Buhari Government Spends Taxpayers' Money On 'Repentant' Boko Haram Commanders Under Secret Programme—Report
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Transfers Usifo Ataga’s Murder Case, Suspect Chidinma, To Abuja
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Government Acting Fulani Script By Recovering 368 Grazing Reserves – Afenifere Slams Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education How Students’ Leader, Nurudeen Was Shot Dead By Suspected Robbers – Lagos State University
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News I’m Relaxing At Home – Imo Ex-Deputy Governor Denies Arrest By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Yoruba Foremost Town, Ile-Ife, Kill Five Farmers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nine Bandits Killed In Rival Clash During Sharing Of Ransoms In Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari’s Handling Of Security Not Different From Taliban In Afghanistan – Benue Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Journalists For United Nigeria On Mission Impossible! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Petroleum Bill: Shameless Nigerian Lawmakers Battle Senate President Lawan, House Speaker Gbajabiamila Over Lopsided Sharing Of Multi-million Dollar Bribe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Customer Accuses Ecobank Of Monthly Illegal Deductions In Account
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad