Monarch Of Ondo Town Where 36 Cows Died Mysteriously In 2019, Olujare Of Ijare Passes On

An Ondo monarch, Olujare of Ijare, Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, Kokotiri II has passed on.

He was 83 years old.

The monarch died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

His death was confirmed by Sapetu of Ijare land, High Chief Wemimo Olaniran to PM News.

According to Olaniran, one of the high chiefs of the town will act as the regent until a new monarch emerges as is the tradition of the land.

He said the late monarch would be missed for his decisiveness on issues, as well as his stand against social vices and injustice in the community.

Ijare is in the Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In September 2019, while killings and kidnappings by suspected Fulani herders were rife in the state, 36 cows were found dead in mysterious circumstances at Oke Owa Hill in the town.

Oluwagbemigun described the hill as sacred, saying he was the only one permitted to go to the innermost part of the hill.