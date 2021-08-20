Nine Bandits Killed In Rival Clash During Sharing Of Ransoms In Kaduna

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Friday said credible human intelligence networks informed the Kaduna State Government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Nemesis has caught up with two groups of bandits in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State when nine of their fellows were killed as a result of gun battle over sharing of ransom money.

The statement disclosed that Intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the general area.

“Investigations and security patrols are ongoing,” the statement declared.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

