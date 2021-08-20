Taliban Carrying Out Door-to-door Raids In Afghanistan To Find US, NATO Allies—UN Report Warns

Taliban fighters have killed the relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while searching for him

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

The Taliban are conducting ‘targeted door-to-door visits’ to find people who worked with US and NATO forces, an intelligence report prepared for the UN has said. 

Taliban fighters have killed the relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while searching for him, the German public broadcaster said Thursday. 

The reports have heightened fears that Afghanistan’s new rulers would renege on their pledge to refrain from acts of vengeance, FRANCE 24 reports on Friday. 

One in three people are food insecure in Afghanistan due to the combined effects of war and the consequences of global warming, said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Afghanistan representative for the World Food Programme (WFP).

A severe drought, along with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, had already put Afghanistan in a precarious state before the country’s fall to Taliban control. 

Meanwhile, Germany says it has flown more than 1,600 people out of Kabul this week. 

The German military has carried out 11 evacuation flights since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Sunday, with more flights planned in the days to come, Germany’s defence ministry said Friday.

The German government has pledged to help evacuate all its citizens and local Afghan staff who worked for the German military, aid groups or news organisations.

Senior German officials have also said efforts will be made to help Afghans who are particularly vulnerable to likely Taliban reprisals, such as human rights defenders.

But Germany’s commanding officer in Kabul, General Jens Arlt, said the evacuation has been hampered by the large number of people outside Hamid Karzai International Airport, hoping to get onto flights out of Afghanistan.

