Tears, Lamentations As Salesperson, Jumoke Killed During Lagos Yoruba Nation Rally Is Buried

Oyeleke was buried at Atan Cemetery around noon amid tears.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

The salesperson, Jumoke Oyeleke, killed by a stray bullet during June 3 Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota in Lagos has been buried.

Some of the sympathisers present at the burial also lamented how cheap death had become in the country, as cries of anguish became louder as the deceased was lowered into the earth. 

Jumoke was hit by a bullet fired by the police while trying to disperse agitators.

The police had warned the agitators against holding the rally, saying any such gathering would be prevented, but the agitators insisted they would go ahead with it because it would be peaceful. 

The Lagos State police command, however, denied killing Jumoke, saying no live bullet was fired during the rally.

The police accused one Tajudeen Bakare, one of the Yoruba Nation agitators, of killing Jumoke. 

However, the police later dropped the charge over lack of evidence.

The state government, therefore, set up a coroner’s inquest to investigate the cause of her death and the inaugural sitting of the inquest began on August 2. 

Jumoke’s mother was one of the witnesses.

The sitting was adjourned till September 6.

