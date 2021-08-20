Two Nigerian Women, 3 Other Africans Escape Immigration Detention In India By Scaling Fence

Five African women, including two Nigerians lodged in a state home for women in Bengaluru, India have escaped by scaling the building’s compound wall, several of the country’s media reports say.

This occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

The East Division police had arrested the women during a “special” raid on African nationals staying in the city after their visas have expired, and those with no valid documents, Nigeria Abroad reports.

Three of the women are from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and two are Nigerians.

One woman failed in her escape bid as she got injured while jumping down from the compound. She is said to be undergoing treatment at a hospital.



Police had launched a crackdown on African nationals after a recent death of a Congolese national in police custody, which triggered protest by Africans. In all, 13 women from various African countries were lodged in the home.

Police said the women escaped at 2.30 am.

When the duty officer asked them why they came out of their rooms, the women said they needed water. The officer gave them water and asked them to return to their rooms, but the women diverted their attention and ran out.

Police also said the women had been plotting the escape for two days. At just six feet, the compound wall was easy to scale.



But the incident came to light when one of the escapees fell and called her friends for help. Hearing her call out, the staff rushed out, moved her to the hospital, and reported the incident to the police and their superiors.