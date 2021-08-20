US Spent A Trillion Dollars In Afghanistan In 20 Years And Still Lost—Buhari's Minister Defends Continued Attacks By Terrorists, Bandits In Nigeria

This is despite the incessant attacks, killings, and kidnappings by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents and bandits in many parts across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 20, 2021

Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said the Muhammadu Buhari-led government is winning the war against terrorism, banditry, and other forms of insecurity in the country. 

This is despite the incessant attacks, killings, and kidnappings by Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgents and bandits in many parts across the country. 

Lai Mohammed

Mohammed, in an interview with BBC Africa on Thursday, said, "The good news is that the government is winning the war against insecurity, be it Boko Haram, be it banditry, be it the separatist, you know, movements. We are winning the war." 

But when asked how that was possible with the recent attacks on schools, Mohammed said, "I didn't say that we stopped banditry or that we stopped. . .I said that we are winning the war against them. Even the safest country in the world will still witness crimes, you know, on a daily basis, but it is the response of that government to the crimes that makes all the difference.

"And I say, if the number of Boko Haram insurgents that have given up, their soldiers who have surrendered in the last few weeks is anything to go by, if the successes of the military (here I'm talking about both the Air Force and the ground force) is anything to go about in the war against bandits, we are winning the war."

"Probably the world would better appreciate what Nigeria has achieved when they see that the US after 20 years, a trillion dollars down the drain, thousands of lives killed, it took the Talibans only a few weeks to come back. That is not happening in Nigeria," he added. 

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari on Wednesday urged residents of the state in areas prone to activities of bandits to acquire weapons and defend themselves. 

According to the governor, it is morally wrong for people to submit cheaply to the bandits without any attempt to defend themselves. 

But Mohammed insisted that Nigeria is "winning this war and my evidence that we are winning the war is the number of casualties being suffered by the insurgents and by the bandits and there's no better way of...you know, evidence that we are winning the war than when your enemies are surrendering their arms, you know, their soldiers are surrendering and you are taking them into camps to retrain them and to deradicalise them".

Speaking on the government's ban on Twitter, which came after the microblogging site deleted Buhari's tweet in which he threatened South-Easterners, Mohammed insisted the American company was supporting secession agitations in the country. 

He said, "If you are in government and you have a platform that preaches hatred, it becomes a platform of choice for separatists, it becomes a platform where one group is pitted against the other, I think you as a responsible government would rather suspend the operation of that organisation, rather than allow your country to disintegrate.

"That was what the media chose to believe. Nobody has denied the fact that during the #EndSARS protest, that Twitter raised funds for the #EndSARS protesters. If you raise funds for End SARS protesters and that protest leads to loss of lives, you are directly responsible for those loss of lives.

"And you see, it's not the business of an international organisation or an international company to meddle into the internal security of a country. What they know nothing about." 

On the update on the talks with Twitter over the suspension of the ban, the minister said, "Well, all I can say is that we've engaged and it looks like we are making progress." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency Taliban Carrying Out Door-to-door Raids In Afghanistan To Find US, NATO Allies—UN Report Warns
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How El-Rufai Secretly Withdraws Son From Public School In Kaduna As Kidnapping, Banditry Cases Increase
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Insurgency Islamic State Fills Void In Nigeria As Soldiers Retreat To 'Super Camps' -Report
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram #BBOG Blasts Buhari, Marks 2000 Days Of Chibok Girls’ Captivity
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Bandits Displace 2,000 Villagers In 17 Kaduna Villages
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Funded By €30bn Drug Market -Report
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari's Aide Mocks Ex-Presidents Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan, Says President Achieved Where They Failed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerian Army Aiding Terrorism: Pardoning Boko-Haram Fighters Has No Legal Basis, By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abia's Too Many Dramas, By Dr Monday O. Ubani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion The Afghan Taliban Tragedy, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Two Nigerian Women, 3 Other Africans Escape Immigration Detention In India By Scaling Fence
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Special Security Squad Flown From Abuja To Kano As Buhari Leaves For Son's Wedding
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Food Nigerians Under Buhari Exposed To Widespread Hunger—National Security Adviser
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Taliban: Lessons The Big Countries Cannot Learn, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Taliban Carrying Out Door-to-door Raids In Afghanistan To Find US, NATO Allies—UN Report Warns
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Igbo People Will Know If To Quit Nigeria By 2022 Ending—Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Opinion Recent Events In Afghanistan: Quick Lessons For Nigeria, By Johnson Olawumi
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seals Ex-Governor Kwankwaso’s Property In Kano
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad