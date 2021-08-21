Former Oyo Military Governor, Gen Olurin, Is Dead

The septuagenarian, born on December 3, 1944, was an indigene of Ilaro, in Ogun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

A former military governor of Oyo State, General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (retd.), is dead.

A family source who does not want his name mentioned informed Tribune Online that Olurin died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Details about his death were still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Olurin had his primary education at Christ Church School, Ilaro from 1951 -54; St. Paul’s School, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, 1955-57 and Local Government Authority Modern School, 1958.

He also attended Egbado College, Ilaro, 1959-64, Technical College (now The Polytechnic), Ibadan, 1966.

Olurin, a former governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Ogun State, attended the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, 1967-70; School of Infantry, Quetta, Pakistan,1973; Army Command and Staff College, Jaji, 1977-78.

He was also at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, 1989. He was appointed Battalion Commander, 1970-71; Brigade Major 1972-74; Instructor, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, 1974; Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission India, 1975-77.

Olurin was General Staff Officer I, Operations, Army Headquarters, Lagos, 1980-82; Colonel General Staff, Nigerian School of Infantry, 1982; Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, 1983-84; Commander, I Mechanised Infantry Brigade, 1984-85; appointed Military Governor, OyoState, 1985- 88; Director of Logistics, Nigerian Army Headquarters, Lagos, August 1988 – January 1989; Passed StaffCollege (PSC), 1978; National Decoration: Forces Service Star (1155); Foreign Decoration: United Nations Peace Medal (UNIFIL), 1979;

He was married to Kehinde Oyeleye in 1975, with two sons.

