Governor Masari’s Call To Take Arms Against Bandits Justifies Nnamdi Kanu, Eastern Security Network – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari’s call on the residents of the state to bear weapons in defending themselves against the murderous bandits has justified its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group stated that Kanu’s major assignment had been to alert the Nigerian people about defending themselves against attacks by bandits – a quest which made him to form the Eastern Security Network, the IPOB’s militant arm.

IPOB also urged the governors of the South-East region to imbibe Masari’s bold step by instructing residents to bear arms against invaders.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday.

Masari had on Tuesday according to a statement issued by his Director-General on Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, urged the people of the state to resolve to self-help against marauders.

Reacting, IPOB’s statement reads, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the call by Governor Masari of Katsina State, urging residents of the state to acquire arms for self defence against the rampaging Fulani bandits in the state.

“This call by the Katsina State Governor has vindicated our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been consistently advising Nigerians and particularly Biafrans to defend themselves against the jihad Fulani terrorists.

“This is a clarion call on South-East Governors who do not understand the tactics and gimmicks which Fulani are playing in their desperation to conquer and islamise the indigenous people living in Nigeria. The politically correct South-East governors and political elite should stop living in the past. They had better wake from their slumber and decode the obvious signals of the call by Masari.

“Let Nigerians prepare because the much talked about Fulani agenda is about to be fully executed. Kanu warned Nigerians but they called him a terrorist instead of appreciating him.

“However, we can assure them that they will not succeed in Biafra land. We are prepared to repel Fulani in their quest to take over our ancestral land. IPOB is peaceful but they should not dare us or take our peaceful disposition for weakness.”