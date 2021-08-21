Nigerian Leaders Flying Jets To Wedding While Citizens Rot In Bandits’ Dens – Sheikh Gumi Knocks Politicians

Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted Nigerian politicians for hiring private jets to attend the wedding of President Muhammed Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari on Friday, while hundreds of school children are languishing in bandits' dens.

Recall that, Yusuf Buhari married Zahra Bayero, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero, in a grand ceremony held in Bichi, Kano.

The event was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, serving and former governors, traditional rulers, as well as prominent personalities from within and outside the country.

Eye-Service: About 100 Private Jets Arrive Kano For @MBuhari Sonâs Wedding pic.twitter.com/jFo2YkrHlc — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 20, 2021

According to Daily Post, Sheikh Gumi during a preaching programme at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna stated this, adding that Nigerian politicians hired private jets to attend the president’s son’s wedding, but forgot hundreds of innocent souls languishing in kidnappers’ den across the country.

He said, “Some people are in captivity in bushes dying silently as kidnappers are holding unto them until ransom is paid. Others are suffering from hunger, as it’s everywhere. People are facing all manner of problems, yet politicians spend public funds on private jets.”

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi then asked, “When Prophet Mohammed married off his daughter, who came from Mecca or Yemen? In the entire Medina; no righteous persons to oversee the solemnisation?

“Some politicians are spending money to hire jets to go to a wedding while criminals are holding people to ransom in the bush. The criminals (bandits) are milking the people.

“Some people have never earned N1million in their life, but bandits would demand N10 million. Many people have sold their houses, farms, everything and paid bandits for ransom, yet, some are not lucky to have their loved ones released unto them.”

Wasteful Nigerian Leaders Flew Over 100 Private Jets To Kano For Yusuf Buhariâs Wedding | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/DxOG6wYLNa pic.twitter.com/KjWiSmg2AT — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 20, 2021

The cleric decried how politicians corrupted the clergy, saying religious leaders have become subservient to politicians.

“Some religious leaders cannot survive without behaving in a servile manner towards politicians. Politicians have spoilt the clerics. Atrocities are committed in the country but no one can speak up.

“People think only those in the bush (bandits) milk us dry, no! Even our leaders milk us dry. Where did they get the money to hire all these jets?

“In one of the states, some pictures of a dilapidated hospital were sent to me. The roof was blown off and a patient was lying on the bed. That governor is in Kano to attend a wedding.

“How many schools were rehabilitated? The money that should be used to cater for the people is the one they hire private jets to junket around. Are you not also a bandit?

“We vent our anger against ourselves, other tribes. People are left killing themselves because of poor leadership,” Gumi added.