Plateau Continues Boiling As Gunmen Murder Three Women

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

Three women were killed on Thursday in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State as crisis ravaged the state despite security operatives deployed to the Jos North Local Government Area to halt the kilings.

Only on Friday, a student of the University of Jos was murdered along Bauchi Road in Jos North LGA and the body of a middle-aged man was also discovered at Farin-Gada area of the same local government, causing more tension.

The three women, who were killed on Thursday, were returning from their farm at Tafi Gani village of Miango district of the Bassa local government.

They were reportedly ambushed by gunmen and shot dead while other women in their company escaped unhurt.

According to Tribune, the chairman, Irigwe Development Association, Prince Robert Ashi, confirmed the incident, saying the attack was a big surprise to him and the entire Irigwe nation considering the level of reconciliation going on at different levels coupled with the efforts of the state government to arrest the situation.

“We shall continue to appeal to our people to remain calm in spite of the provocation. I don’t expect this kind of attack when various interest groups are trying to make all see reason why we should live in peace with one another,” he said.

The Secretary-General, Irigwe Development Association, Mr Danjuma Auta in his own reaction strongly condemned the latest attack adding that those fuelling attacks by now ought to have sheathed their swords and allowed peace to reign.

“The government is intensifying efforts to bring this dastardly act to an end. The image is not good for the state and the government but we are appealing to the government to intensify efforts,” he said.

 

 
