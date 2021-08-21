Police Shoot Dead Two Bandits In Ogun, Recover AK-47 Rifles

Detectives from the Ogun State Police Command have shot dead two bandits who are suspected to be kidnappers in the Onigaari area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the police on Saturday, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel at Bere forest in Onigaari area before they were killed.

The hoodlums were six sighted in the forest, and were planning a kidnap operation when they were engaged by the police operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a release obtained by SaharaReporters that the hoodlums on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them, and a gun battle ensued between them.

He said, “At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost a few minutes after.

“Two AK-47 rifles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The latest rifle recovery makes it four AK-47 rifles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks. Also recovered from them are sachets of tramadol and assorted charms.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered for a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals not to hesitate to inform the police if anyone with gunshot injuries is seen in their areas.”