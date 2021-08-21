Police Shoot Dead Two Bandits In Ogun, Recover AK-47 Rifles

According to the police on Saturday, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel at Bere forest in Onigaari area before they were killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 21, 2021

Detectives from the Ogun State Police Command have shot dead two bandits who are suspected to be kidnappers in the Onigaari area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the police on Saturday, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel at Bere forest in Onigaari area before they were killed.

The hoodlums were six sighted in the forest, and were planning a kidnap operation when they were engaged by the police operatives.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, stated in a release obtained by SaharaReporters that the hoodlums on sighting the policemen, opened fire on them, and a gun battle ensued between them.

He said, “At the end of the encounter, one of the bandits was shot dead on the spot, while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot injuries.

“Searching the forest further, one of the bandits with bullets wound was arrested in the bush but gave up the ghost a few minutes after.

“Two AK-47 rifles with breech numbers 1983NF1040 and 1987-3-CA-1212 with five rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. The latest rifle recovery makes it four AK-47 rifles recovered by the command within the period of two weeks. Also recovered from them are sachets of tramadol and assorted charms.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered for a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. He also appealed to members of the public, especially hospitals not to hesitate to inform the police if anyone with gunshot injuries is seen in their areas.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest Bandit Going To Plateau With 53 AK-47 Magazines, 260 Live Ammunition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Police In Adamawa Arrest Vulture, Owner
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME 30-Year-Old Kills One-Year-Old Baby In Enugu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigeria Police Arrest 26-year-old Fake Drugs Manufacturer
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Contractor Confesses To Burying Whistle-blower, 16 Years After
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Attorney General of Rivers State v. FIRS & Anor: A misguided Decision By Kola Oyekan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Masari’s Call To Take Arms Against Bandits Justifies Nnamdi Kanu, Eastern Security Network – IPOB
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Leaders Flying Jets To Wedding While Citizens Rot In Bandits’ Dens – Sheikh Gumi Knocks Politicians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Naira Under Buhari Regime Is One Of Africa's Most Useless Currencies – Jerry Gana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal How Apostle Suleman Slept With Me Twice, Gave Me N500,000 – Nollywood Actress, Ifemeludike
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH National Hospital Abuja Detains Four-year-old Girl Over N275,000 Bill
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME How I Raped Old Women On Their Farms – Ondo Suspect Confesses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH FACT-CHECK: No Evidence That Kerosene, Insecticide Mixture Treats ‘Head Lice’ Infection
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Bandit Going To Plateau With 53 AK-47 Magazines, 260 Live Ammunition
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Former Governor, Son Over N500billion Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Wasteful Nigerian Leaders Flew Over 100 Private Jets To Kano For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Attorney-General, Malami Denies Authorising Secret Police’s Raid On Sunday Igboho’s Residence
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad