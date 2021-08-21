Stop Sending Me Fake Prophecies, Visions On Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer Warns Clerics

The lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said that he could no longer tolerate the myriads of prophecies and visions sent to his electronic mail daily, while warning that clerics should stop the practice.

Ejiofor added that the array of “fake prophecies” was a distraction to the ongoing legal processes, while asking such prophets and soothsayers to desist from sending items to him.

The IPOB leader’s lawyer stated these in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday.

He said, “As a Christian which I am, I encourage prayers, and supplications to the Almighty God, but what I can’t allow to continue is inundating my inbox with all sorts of fake prophesies. It must stop.

“This may sound ridiculous to discerning mind but it should be a formal notice to those deliberately taking my leniency for granted over time, without being reprimanded.

“Please pray over any positive, negative vision, dream or prophecy but do not send to me again.

For your information, I have a God that never fails. And He always speaks to me in a language I understand.

“Those guilty of this infraction may not be availed with further reason for either being permanently banned from commenting or interacting with me on my platforms.

I consider these end-time prophecies as serious distraction to our legal work.

“Keep the prophecy to yourself because it is becoming a huge embarrassment to my descent page.”

Ejiofor added that Kanu was in high spirits.

“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visited on Thursday, he is stable and in a wonderful spirit. All legal processes incidental to freeing him soon is efficiently active, but none shall be discussed here any longer,” he noted.

Kanu has spent about two months in the custody of the DSS, having being brought back to the country in the last week of June 2021.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja had adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, due to the failure of Nigerian Government to produce him in court on July 26.

Ejiofor had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS to a correctional centre.

Justice Nyako had stated that the trial could continue in the absence of the IPOB leader since he was not available to stand his trial.