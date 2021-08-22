Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12, Sexually Abuse Women

Some gunmen on Saturday evening attacked Duba village in the Batsari council area of Katsina State, killing 12 people and injuring many others.

Duba community, a few kilometres from Batsari town, came under heavy attack on the evening of Saturday, a source told Daily Trust.

The source said the gunmen raped women and stole hundreds of livestock.

“The attackers came in their numbers in the evening and committed their atrocities undeterred. As we speak with you, 12 people are confirmed dead and we are still searching the nearby bush for possible additional corpses.

“The attackers have been terrorising this area recently, attacking villages and killing people almost on a daily basis and they are doing so without any hindrance,” the source has said.

Police authorities have yet to confirm the incident.