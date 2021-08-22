Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere

The leader of Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has likened President Muhammadu Buhari to Roman Emperor Nero, whom he said did nothing while his empire burnt.

According to the foremost Yoruba group, Buhari has been making several errors in government.

President Muhammadu Buhari

A statement signed by Afenifere’s spokesman, Jare Ajayi, on behalf of Adebanjo said, “This attitude on the part of President Buhari ‘recalls to one’s mind, the story of the Roman Emperor Nero who was busy on the fiddle when his empire was burning’.

“Afenifere not only called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘redirect its administration adroitly, we advise his government to embrace democratic ethos immediately by pursuing only policies that are in the best interests of the people.”

Speaking on the need to restructure the country, Adebanjo noted that the only panacea for Nigeria’s various problems is for the government to “shun nepotism, confront insecurity and restructure the country immediately”.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken measures that were totally against the interests of the Nigerian populace.

“Contrary to the promises made during the electoral campaigns by the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress, the prices of commodities and services have skyrocketed while social services delivery and infrastructure kept receding,” he said.