Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere

According to the foremost Yoruba group, Buhari has been making several errors in government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

The leader of Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has likened President Muhammadu Buhari to Roman Emperor Nero, whom he said did nothing while his empire burnt.

According to the foremost Yoruba group, Buhari has been making several errors in government.

President Muhammadu Buhari

A statement signed by Afenifere’s spokesman, Jare Ajayi, on behalf of Adebanjo said, “This attitude on the part of President Buhari ‘recalls to one’s mind, the story of the Roman Emperor Nero who was busy on the fiddle when his empire was burning’.

“Afenifere not only called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘redirect its administration adroitly, we advise his government to embrace democratic ethos immediately by pursuing only policies that are in the best interests of the people.”

Speaking on the need to restructure the country, Adebanjo noted that the only panacea for Nigeria’s various problems is for the government to “shun nepotism, confront insecurity and restructure the country immediately”.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken measures that were totally against the interests of the Nigerian populace.

“Contrary to the promises made during the electoral campaigns by the President and his party, the All Progressives Congress, the prices of commodities and services have skyrocketed while social services delivery and infrastructure kept receding,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Police IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics Hypocritical Kano Hisbah Shaves Off “UnIslamic” Haircuts Of Poor Nigerians, Absent At Highly Secular Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding – Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Sues Buhari, Others Over Missing N106billion In Government Offices, Seeks Prosecution Of Offenders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Secret Police Appeal Court Ruling Granting Bail To 12 Igboho’s Associates, Allege Judge Made Errors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Gunmen Attack Fulani Community To Seek 'Revenge' After Killing Of 14 In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Police IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Opinion PMB: Call HIM The Master Finisher: A Rejoinder to Femi Adesina By Umar Ardo (PhD)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Drugs How Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron Was Arrested In A Lagos Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Afghans Killed Near Kabul Airport As Thousands Attempt To Flee Taliban Rule
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Hypocritical Kano Hisbah Shaves Off “UnIslamic” Haircuts Of Poor Nigerians, Absent At Highly Secular Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding – Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal How Apostle Suleman Slept With Me Twice, Gave Me N500,000 – Nollywood Actress, Ifemeludike
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Top Nigerian University Bans Wild Jubilation By Students After Examinations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12, Sexually Abuse Women
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Sues Buhari, Others Over Missing N106billion In Government Offices, Seeks Prosecution Of Offenders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad