Top Nigerian University Bans Wild Jubilation By Students After Examinations

Describing such celebrations as a nuisance, it said a student was nearly killed during one of such wild jubilation recently.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 22, 2021

The management of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State has banned wild jubilation by students after examinations in the school.

Describing such celebrations as a nuisance, it said a student was nearly killed during one of such wild jubilation recently.

Jubilation, which some have considered to be wild, is common on university campuses after the conclusion of examinations, particularly among final-year students. Some of their actions include throwing sachet water at one another, dousing one another with buckets of cold waters and tearing or cutting their clothes to make them look like rags.

The university authorities have vowed to punish final-year students who engage in wild jubilation after their examinations going forward.

The university spokesman, Sammy Kpenu in a statement said, “The attention of the University Management has been drawn to the recent wild jubilation on campus that almost claimed the life of a student.

“These jubilations (sic) are mostly carried out by final year students after their final examination. Management views such wild jubilations as an act of nuisance aimed at disturbing the serenity of the academic environment. The act also runs contrary to the extant rules of the University.

“Consequently, the authorities of the University direct the students who engage in wild jubilations by mounting music equipment, rough riding on campus, turning their wears (clothes) into rag, throwing sachet water among other acts should stop henceforth.

“Henceforth, any student found engaging in wild jubilations after examination on campus would be dealt with in accordance with the rules governing the University.

“Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department are advised to strictly monitor the conduct of their Final Year students after their final examination."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Release 15 Abducted Kaduna Baptist School Students
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME How Nigerian Polytechnic Student Killed Pregnant Girlfriend, Buried Her In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: University Of Calabar Students Day Of Rage
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education Students Insist On Planned Protest Despite Police Presence
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education While Students Slept, Burglars Hit University ATMs In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion LASU Tuition Fee Hike: Breach Of Social Contract By Hassan Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs How Wanted Nigerian Drug Baron Was Arrested In A Lagos Church
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Buhari’s Newly-wed Son, Yusuf’s Accident In 2017 Pushed Doctor Who First Received Him To Commit Suicide
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion PMB: Call HIM The Master Finisher: A Rejoinder to Femi Adesina By Umar Ardo (PhD)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Afghans Killed Near Kabul Airport As Thousands Attempt To Flee Taliban Rule
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Behaving Like Roman Emperor Who Did Nothing While His Empire Burnt – Afenifere
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police IPOB Alleges Plot By Nigeria Police, Others To Attack South-East Residents On Monday
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Governors Toothless Chief Security Officers Of Their States – Masari
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
News Gunmen Attack Fulani Community To Seek 'Revenge' After Killing Of 14 In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Katsina Community, Kill 12, Sexually Abuse Women
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Group Sues Buhari, Others Over Missing N106billion In Government Offices, Seeks Prosecution Of Offenders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Hypocritical Kano Hisbah Shaves Off “UnIslamic” Haircuts Of Poor Nigerians, Absent At Highly Secular Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding – Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Secret Police Appeal Court Ruling Granting Bail To 12 Igboho’s Associates, Allege Judge Made Errors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad