Top Nigerian University Bans Wild Jubilation By Students After Examinations

The management of the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State has banned wild jubilation by students after examinations in the school.

Describing such celebrations as a nuisance, it said a student was nearly killed during one of such wild jubilation recently.

Jubilation, which some have considered to be wild, is common on university campuses after the conclusion of examinations, particularly among final-year students. Some of their actions include throwing sachet water at one another, dousing one another with buckets of cold waters and tearing or cutting their clothes to make them look like rags.

The university authorities have vowed to punish final-year students who engage in wild jubilation after their examinations going forward.

The university spokesman, Sammy Kpenu in a statement said, “The attention of the University Management has been drawn to the recent wild jubilation on campus that almost claimed the life of a student.

“These jubilations (sic) are mostly carried out by final year students after their final examination. Management views such wild jubilations as an act of nuisance aimed at disturbing the serenity of the academic environment. The act also runs contrary to the extant rules of the University.

“Consequently, the authorities of the University direct the students who engage in wild jubilations by mounting music equipment, rough riding on campus, turning their wears (clothes) into rag, throwing sachet water among other acts should stop henceforth.

“Henceforth, any student found engaging in wild jubilations after examination on campus would be dealt with in accordance with the rules governing the University.

“Deans of Faculty and Heads of Department are advised to strictly monitor the conduct of their Final Year students after their final examination."