All Nigerians Know You're A Disgrace To Youths As Kogi Governor—Tinubu Support Group Blasts Bello Over Comments

A support group For the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a swipe at the Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello for asking Tinubu to drop his 2023 presidential ambition.

Bello’s suggestion attracted the outrage of the Tinubu Support Group which said Bello’s poor performance as governor was a betrayal of the Not-too-Young-to-Run campaign.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Your failure in governance has betrayed the Not-too-young-to-Run Campaign-TSG replies Yahaya Bello,’ which was signed by the Director- General of the TSG, Umar Ibrahim, in Abuja, on Sunday

The statement read, “All Nigerians can attest to the fact that Governor Bello of Kogi State is a disgrace to the Not-too-Young-to-Run campaign. How do we commit a great nation such as Nigeria to a so-called youthful governor who was given an opportunity to lead his state and he messed things up?

“It is on record that you, Governor Bello, remains the governor with the highest number of months of unpaid salaries, and nonperformance despite the huge sums of both internal and federally-generated revenues.

“We advise that you channel all your efforts into begging and praying for forgiveness for all the sufferings you have inflicted on the good people of Kogi state rather than eyeing the presidency.”

The group described Tinubu as the most qualified and competent candidate to succeed Buhari.

The outrage trails a recent interview Bello had with Daily Trust in which he advised Tinubu to allow a youth to emerge as president.

Bello said the former Lagos State governor should take a back seat and allow youths he has groomed to rule Nigeria.

He, however, noted that though the APC National Leader has the right to contest in 2023, he should step back and allow the youths.

Bello stressed that Nigeria is not a Banana Republic that one or two persons can see as their personal properties.

He was quoted as saying: “Senator Tinubu is one of our leaders and I respect him so much. He has played a very significant role in Nigeria’s democracy and has built a lot of people.

“He has paid his dues, and with all respect, as a son to him, my simple advice is that it is time for him to allow his children to take over the mantle of leadership and do it to the glory of God and his admiration.

“He should see that those children he raised are now doing well. Let him see how we manage this country in his lifetime.

“However, he has a right to run, nobody is questioning that.

“Let me tell you that Nigeria is not a banana republic, which a committee of one or two persons will see as a personal estate or property."

Meanwhile, Tinubu has yet to openly declare his intentions to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s president.

His Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, denied claims that Tinubu opened a campaign office in Abuja though there have been campaign posters in some states of the country.

Governor Bello, on his part, is also believed to be nursing a 2023 presidential ambition.