Ban On Open Grazing Stays, South-West Governors Dare Buhari

The South-West forum chairman and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, stated that the ban would be turned into law and would be fully enforced soon.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 23, 2021

The South-West Governors; forum has insisted that its ban on open grazing in the region stays despite the President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of a recommendation asking for about 368 grazing routes to be recovered.

The South-West forum chairman and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, stated that the ban would be turned into law and would be fully enforced soon.

According to Vanguard, he stated these in his office in Akure during a courtesy visit by the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Ene Okon.

Akeredolu further noted that the law put an end to the clashes between farmers and herders in the South-West region of the country.

He pointed out that “Amotekun is not established to compete but to work and complement the existing security agencies. Amotekun is established by law. Let us all work together. It is clear that the essence of the creation of Amotekun is community policing.

“And since the number of police is being depleted daily and the level of crime is increasing, it will be difficult to spread out with your limited number.

“Since the police cannot be everywhere, Amotekun is here for collaboration.”

The new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Ene Okon, had initially commended the governor for his doggedness during the creation of the State Security Network codenamed “Amotekun.”

Okon said the governor has laid a solid foundation for community policing with the creation of the security outfit.

He also praised the governor for the relative peace in the Sunshine state, adding that it is no mean feat to maintain peace and order.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Abduct 50 Residents In Zamfara, Kill Four In Fresh Attacks
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Lagos-based Lawyer During 'One Man Protest' In Abuja
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Soldiers In Zamfara, Kill One, Injure Two
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Insecurity How 86-year-old Mother Of Secretary To Bayelsa Government Was Treated During 31 Days In Kidnappers' Den—Aide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Four Men Killed In Ibarapa After Arrest Of Fulani Warlord, Wakili —Gani Adams
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity Vigilante Members Defend Niger Community, Kill 40 Bandits
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Deal Decisively With IPOB Members; They Are Proscribed – Inspector-General Of Police Tells Personnel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Court Restrains Uche Secondus From Parading Self As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Christ Embassy Pastor, Members Fined $35,000 For Holding Service In Australia Amid COVID-19 Restrictions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why Our Agents Broke Into BBNaija Star, Dorathy's Apartment—Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News I’m Receiving Death Threats From IPOB Members – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Cries Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Islamic Police, Hisbah Arraigns Kannywood Actress For Uploading ‘Sexual Content’ On Social Media
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Dunamis Church Pastor Brutalised Us, Tied Our Clothes Like Robbers – #BuhariMustGo Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive BUSTED: Buhari's Minister, Lai Mohammed Returns To Nigeria After Fruitless US Trip, Shunned By Twitter Executives, American Media
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Bishop Oyedepo Bans Use Of Earphones, Airpods In Church, Say They Are Devil's Tools
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Osun All Progressives Congress’ Crisis Worsens As Party Drags Seven Rauf Aregbesola’s Allies To Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Department Of State Services Abandons Case After Filing Bogus Charges Against 5 Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Gloria Okolie: Release Suspected Female IPOB Member, Amnesty International Tells Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad