Buhari Government Bothered About Cows, Going After Media Instead Of Real Challenges—Adebanjo

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of going for the less impactful things rather than tackling the big challenges confronting Nigerians.

Adebanjo said the Buhari government is failing in the area of security but going after the media and those peacefully expressing displeasure over the situation of the country.

Ayo Adebanjo

The elder statesman also noted that while many challenges are facing the government, it is concerned where to graze cattle.

“Rather than confronting the challenges in various issues that have direct bearings on the life of the people, the federal government preferred to go for the less impactful things such as regulating the media, going after those who are peacefully expressing displeasure over what is going on in the country and concerning itself with where and how cows are to be grazed in the country,” he said.

Adebanjo made this known while reacting to a recent call by the Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari that people of his state should arm themselves for self-defence against bandits.

Noting that Masari’s call was significant because he and Buhari are members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), he added that human life under the current government has been the cheapest in the history of Nigeria.

“The worst aspect of all this is the level of insecurity in the country today. At no time in the history of this Nigeria has life been so cheap and living so precarious as they are presently.

“Unfortunately, those who should act are expressing their helplessness as exemplified by the call of Katsina state Governor, Bello Masari on the people of the state to find the means of securing themselves against bandits who have literally taken control in many parts of the state.

“For sure, Masari was not the first official to make such a call. But this was very significant not only because he belongs to the same political party as the president but also because he is the governor of the President’s home state," he added.