Highly Reputed Nigerian Defence Academy Attacked, Outwitted By “Ordinary Street Bandits” – Northern Group

They also abducted Major Stephen Dantong and have demanded a ransom of N200 million.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

Foremost pro-northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned Tuesday’s bandit attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and the handling of security by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

Gunmen had invaded the Afaka barracks of the academy around 1 am, killing two soldiers identified as Lieutenant Commodore Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronwo.

One of the officers who was injured in the attack is currently being treated at a hospital within the barracks.

But a statement issued by the spokesman for ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, described it as a shame that "ordinary street bandits" could have carried out such an attack on the military school.

It said, “These gallant men have paid the supreme price for Nigeria, their motherland.

“We hope their sacrifices are not in vain. The Forum is praying that the abducted officer will be rescued and the criminals who abducted him brought to book.

“It is really sad that ordinary street bandits will invade a military institution of such high national and international repute, outwit the security system and men there, kill officers and take one away to an unknown destination.

"The NDA is a proud reminder of the achievements of our fathers. We of the ACF have said it again and again that there is everything seriously wrong with the management of our security. The other day a Nigerian Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by the so-called bandits.

“Today the factory where all Nigerian military officers are produced has been invaded and desecrated. What else do we need to show that our national security system is running in reverse gear?”

SaharaReporters, New York

