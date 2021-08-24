Katsina Lawmakers Weep At Plenary For Buhari Government Over Rising Killings

Katsina is Buhari’s home state and the governor at a recent briefing lamented that about 10 Local Government Areas are under bandits’ continuous attacks.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

The Katsina State House of Assembly lawmakers on Monday shed tears for the Muhammadu Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.

Katsina is Buhari’s home state and the governor at a recent briefing lamented that about 10 Local Government Areas are under bandits’ continuous attacks.

Katsina State House of Assembly

Specifically, the lawmakers wept openly as the parliament deliberated over the insecurity afflicting many local government areas of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki, had presented a motion of urgent public importance over the level of insecurity in Katsina at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Tasi’u Maigari.

According to Dalhatu-Tafoki, (All Progressives Congress, Faskari), despite the federal government, state government, and security agencies’ efforts, insecurity worsens by the day in Katsina.

He, therefore, called on the government and the security agencies to re-strategise their approach to eliminate bandits in Katsina.

Dalhatu-Tafoki noted that insecurity in Katsina had worsened with more people killed every day.

“There is a serious need for the security outfits in the state to increase their outposts across the state, especially the most insecurity affected areas,” said Dalhatu-Tafoki.

“The outposts in those areas are not enough. They cannot overpower the bandits, despite the huge amounts of money being spent on them.”

He also called on the public to continue to pray for the return of peace in Katsina.

In his contribution, Haruna Goma (APC Dandume), representing the Dandume constituency, said no fewer than 11 persons were killed in two communities of Dandume, and many were abducted recently.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the lawmaker burst into tears while narrating the incident, saying the government should come to their aid and their communities before they end up being massacred.

Similarly, the member representing the Funtua constituency, Abubakar Mohammed (APC Funtua), also shed tears as he narrated how for 40 days, bandits attacked communities daily, killing scores and kidnapping many.

Another lawmaker representing the Katsina constituency revealed that about 32 out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina had come under bandits’ attacks. He added that even within the Katsina metropolis, people were kidnapped.

He called on the government to review its expenditure on security as there was no improvement.

Jabir Yusuf (APC Batsari), representing the Batsari constituency, described the recent killing of 12 people in Duba, a community in Batsari, as unfortunate.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nobody Safe In Nigeria Again – Nigerians React To Bandits’ Attack On Military's Defence Academy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Six Abducted Niger State Students Die In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Lawmakers Suspend Plenary Indefinitely After Bandits Abducted Speaker's Dad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Strikes Out Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Further Detention Of Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Nigerian Defence Academy, Kill Military Officer, Abduct Two Personnel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Identities Of Military Officers Killed By Bandits In Attack On Nigerian Defence Academy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Kenya Police Fail To Prosecute Citizen Who Stole N26.5million From Nigerian Investor
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Six Abducted Niger State Students Die In Bandits’ Den
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Military Bandits Finally Gave Military A Slap – More Reactions From Nigerians Over Attack On Defence Academy
0 Comments
9 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Zamfara Lawmakers Suspend Plenary Indefinitely After Bandits Abducted Speaker's Dad
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military We’re Pursuing The Gunmen – Nigerian Military Confirms Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Zambia, Like Nigeria, Shall Be Free! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Afghanistan; Through The Eye Of Professor Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi, By Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Court Strikes Out Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Further Detention Of Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Plateau Crisis: Police Commander, Seven Others Killed In Jos Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Environment Flood Washes Away Edo Road Two Months After Completion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nobody Safe In Nigeria Again – Nigerians React To Bandits’ Attack On Military's Defence Academy
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News IPOB Reacts To Biafra Supporters Sending Death Threats To Nnamdi Kanu's Counsel
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad