Katsina Lawmakers Weep At Plenary For Buhari Government Over Rising Killings

The Katsina State House of Assembly lawmakers on Monday shed tears for the Muhammadu Buhari-led government at a plenary while discussing the deterioration of insecurity under the present regime.

Katsina is Buhari’s home state and the governor at a recent briefing lamented that about 10 Local Government Areas are under bandits’ continuous attacks.

Katsina State House of Assembly

Specifically, the lawmakers wept openly as the parliament deliberated over the insecurity afflicting many local government areas of the state.

The Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Shehu Dalhatu-Tafoki, had presented a motion of urgent public importance over the level of insecurity in Katsina at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Tasi’u Maigari.

According to Dalhatu-Tafoki, (All Progressives Congress, Faskari), despite the federal government, state government, and security agencies’ efforts, insecurity worsens by the day in Katsina.

He, therefore, called on the government and the security agencies to re-strategise their approach to eliminate bandits in Katsina.

Dalhatu-Tafoki noted that insecurity in Katsina had worsened with more people killed every day.

“There is a serious need for the security outfits in the state to increase their outposts across the state, especially the most insecurity affected areas,” said Dalhatu-Tafoki.

“The outposts in those areas are not enough. They cannot overpower the bandits, despite the huge amounts of money being spent on them.”

He also called on the public to continue to pray for the return of peace in Katsina.

In his contribution, Haruna Goma (APC Dandume), representing the Dandume constituency, said no fewer than 11 persons were killed in two communities of Dandume, and many were abducted recently.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the lawmaker burst into tears while narrating the incident, saying the government should come to their aid and their communities before they end up being massacred.

Similarly, the member representing the Funtua constituency, Abubakar Mohammed (APC Funtua), also shed tears as he narrated how for 40 days, bandits attacked communities daily, killing scores and kidnapping many.

Another lawmaker representing the Katsina constituency revealed that about 32 out of the 34 local government areas in Katsina had come under bandits’ attacks. He added that even within the Katsina metropolis, people were kidnapped.

He called on the government to review its expenditure on security as there was no improvement.

Jabir Yusuf (APC Batsari), representing the Batsari constituency, described the recent killing of 12 people in Duba, a community in Batsari, as unfortunate.