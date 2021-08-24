Nigerian Food Vendors Using Embalming Chemicals To Preserve Fish, Meat – Food Regulating Agency Says

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, has raised the alarm that food vendors in the country are applying poisonous chemicals to preserve their food to the detriment of the health of Nigerians.

Adeyeye disclosed that among the deadly chemicals being used by meat and fish sellers was formalin, a chemical substance used to preserve dead bodies.

She revealed that the agency has discovered that butchers have resolved to using formalin which is meant for embalming dead people, for preserving fish and meat consumed by Nigerians.

She made this known during a Public Enlightenment Campaign flagged off by NAFDAC in Bauchi State, on Tuesday, held at Double Four Events Centre, Bauchi.

She cautioned that the misuse of chemicals on food products was capable of leading to many serious diseases and death, warning that anyone arrested would be brought to justice.

Adeyeye, who was represented by Fori Tatami, NAFDAC’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, also revealed that Sniper, a brand of poisonous chemical, is also being used to preserve Kilishi (a dried form of suya, made from deboned cow, sheep or goat meat) by food sellers in some parts of the country.

“Sniper is being misused by most Nigerians. If it dries with the Kilishi, it can kill the consumer,” she warned

She said that aside from the task of discouraging Nigerians against patronising drug hawkers, the agency is also warning Nigerians against buying meats from an open place infested with flies.

“Such meats are possibly laced with dangerous chemicals that chase flies away so Nigerians must be wary,’ he stated.

She said Nigerians should also be wary of red palm oil as traders add a dangerous chemical called ‘Azo dye’ to make it reddish and appealing.

She said the public enlightenment was to make Nigerians aware of the development and be willing to give information of such practices to NAFDAC in order to arrest and prosecute suspects.

“We should not allow people to put chemicals into the products that we consume. We need to be careful and enlighten our people," she said.