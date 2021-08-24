Rape Suspect Dies In Court On First Anniversary Of His Arraignment In Adamawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

A 57-year-old, Sani Mohammed, who was charged for rape on August 24,2020 has slumped and died on the first anniversary of his arraignment, in Adamawa state.

Mohammed, a butcher, who had been in detention at a correctional centre in Yola, the state capital for one year, slumped in court and died on Tuesday, August 24,2021.

Illustration

The late Mohammed was said to have come down with an undisclosed ailment, which became severe in the three weeks before his court appearance on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Magistrate, Japheth Ibrahim Basani, informed the Correctional Centre Comptroller of the development.

Thereafter, personnel from the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Yola, took the remains of the suspect away.

