Unknown Gunmen Kill Two Policemen, Injure Others In Kogi

The incident, according to an eyewitness, happened at the Origa checkpoint along Kabba-Iyara road, at about 5pm on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 24, 2021

Unknown gunmen coming from neighbouring Ekiti State area have reportedly shot dead two policemen at a checkpoint in Kabba, the headquarters of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to Daily Post, the suspected criminals who drove in a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) suddenly opened fire on two of the policemen when they flagged them down for routine check.

It was learnt that three other policemen who managed to escape sustained various injuries as the fleeing robbers shot sporadically to pave their way for escape.

The affected policemen were from the newly created Kabba police B divisional headquarters.

Meanwhile, the robbers were said to be coming from the Ekiti axis and were probably heading for Abuja through Kabba before the incident occurred.

The remains of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Kabba, while the injured are said to be undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP William Aya could not be reached as of the time of filing the report.

 

