Ebonyi Militants Kill Four Residents During Communal Clashes

No fewer than four persons have been killed in a recent attack by Effium militants on Egugba village, Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A security personnel, who spoke with SaharaReporters, explained that the communal clashes between the two communities had been on for a while.

File Photo: Niger Delta Militants

However, the recent attack struck below the belt as the security personnel not only lost his grandfather but also his grandmother while two other persons in the community died.

According to him, Simon Oguji, the victim, who was killed alongside his wife, Maria Oguji, is the eldest man in the Ezza-Effium community

“The Effium militants came again on Monday and killed my grandparents, Simon Oguji, and Maria Oguji at Egugba village in Effium Community Ohaukwu local government of Ebonyi state. They killed two other persons.

“These meaningless attacks on our people have been going on for months now and the governor and other leaders have not been able to do anything about it. This issue has been on since January 20 this year and despite promises from local government and state government, there is no end in sight.

“But this attack wouldn't be taken lightly. The killers will pay for their deeds.”

SaharaReporters had reported that there had been a lingering communal crisis between Ezza-Effium and Effium people of the Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State since January 2021, which resulted in the death of innocent persons and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

During the Easter Break, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who visited the areas, assessed the level of damage caused by the conflict and promised that the Federal Government will do everything to ensure that security is beefed up in the communities.

He also stated that victims would get justice.

He had condemned the attacks, and sympathised with the victims, describing such acts as cowardly, wicked, and “very deeply distressing.”