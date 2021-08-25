Ebonyi Militants Kill Four Residents During Communal Clashes

The Effium militants came again on Monday and killed my grandparents, Simon Oguji, and Maria Oguji at Egugba village in Effium Community Ohaukwu local government of Ebonyi state.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 25, 2021

No fewer than four persons have been killed in a recent attack by Effium militants on Egugba village, Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

A security personnel, who spoke with SaharaReporters, explained that the communal clashes between the two communities had been on for a while.

File Photo: Niger Delta Militants

However, the recent attack struck below the belt as the security personnel not only lost his grandfather but also his grandmother while two other persons in the community died.

According to him, Simon Oguji, the victim, who was killed alongside his wife, Maria Oguji, is the eldest man in the Ezza-Effium community

“The Effium militants came again on Monday and killed my grandparents, Simon Oguji, and Maria Oguji at Egugba village in Effium Community Ohaukwu local government of Ebonyi state. They killed two other persons.

“These meaningless attacks on our people have been going on for months now and the governor and other leaders have not been able to do anything about it. This issue has been on since January 20 this year and despite promises from local government and state government, there is no end in sight.

“But this attack wouldn't be taken lightly. The killers will pay for their deeds.”

SaharaReporters had reported that there had been a lingering communal crisis between Ezza-Effium and Effium people of the Ohuakwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State since January 2021, which resulted in the death of innocent persons and destruction of property worth millions of naira.

During the Easter Break, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who visited the areas, assessed the level of damage caused by the conflict and promised that the Federal Government will do everything to ensure that security is beefed up in the communities.

He also stated that victims would get justice.

He had condemned the attacks, and sympathised with the victims, describing such acts as cowardly, wicked, and “very deeply distressing.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Benue Market, Kill Eight Residents, Abduct One
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Electoral Commission Boss In Nasarawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Food Famine Hits Zamfara As Bandits Warn Residents To Avoid Farms, Kill Three
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military How Terrorists Named Nigerian Governors, Senators, Aso Rock Officials As Sponsors – Ex-Military Officer Reveals
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Personnel In Charge Of CCTV Slept Off When Bandits Attacked Defence Academy – Report
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Flu Ravages Delta State, Kills 165,000 Birds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Military Speaks On CCTV Officers Sleeping Off During Bandits’ Attacks On Defence Academy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Troops Still Searching For Location Of Bandits Who Abducted Major – Nigerian Military
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Attack Benue Market, Kill Eight Residents, Abduct One
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME SHAME: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Presents Wine Bottles To Italian Whose Hotel Room Was Invaded In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Plateau Governor Reintroduces Curfew In Jos Following Attacks By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Fact Check: 32% Of Nigerians Don't Own Bitcoin As Twitter CEO Claimed
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Opinion Audacity Of Fake News: Army Recruiting Boko Haram Members? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plotting To Attack Department Of State Services’ Headquarters, Nnamdi Kanu Not Safe – IPOB Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Maritime Academy Of Nigeria Sacks Whistleblower Who Exposed Corruption
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad