SHAME: Nigeria’s Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Presents Wine Bottles To Italian Whose Hotel Room Was Invaded In Ibadan

In a move to atone for barging into peoples’ privacy, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has presented an “apology gift pack”, containing champagne wine bottles and other souvenirs to an Italian.

This was disclosed by the white man's lawyer, Akeem Fadun, in a Facebook post.

The anti-graft agency made the gesture to the foreigner after invading his privacy and finding nothing incriminating to nail him.

According to Fadun, the unnamed Italian was apprehended by officers of the anti-graft body after they invaded his hotel room in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday.

He said, “Around 5am. on Monday, the door to his hotel room was thrown open with a loud thud, heavily armed men shouted at them to raise their hands and they were dragged out almost naked along with several others from the hotel and driven to the EFCC head office in Ibadan.”

The lawyer added that his client’s phone and belongings were searched by the operatives of the EFCC and after nothing was found, a gift was presented to compensate for the traumatic experience.

The apology “gift” contained two bottles of wine, an EFCC branded wall clock and a card apologising for their actions.

Meanwhile, the EFCC on Monday put out a statement saying it had arrested 37 people in Ibadan and Oyo State for Internet fraud.

On the same day, EFCC operatives reportedly invaded the Lekki residence of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy Bachor.

Dorathy had given an account of what transpired on Monday morning on her Instagram story.

Narrating the incident, Dorathy expressed frustration at how unsafe it is to be a Nigerian.