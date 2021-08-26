Bayelsa Civil Servant Kills Wife With Sledge Hammer, Commits Suicide

The 35 years old wife, simply identified as Hannah Markson, is from the Okotiama community in Gbarain Clan, Yenagoa, the state capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 26, 2021

A 40 years old man, Patrick Markson, has thrown the residents of Odede Street, off Tombia Amassoma road in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, into a mournful mood after he killed his wife with a sledge hammer and thereafter committed suicide.

The incident happened on Thursday morning.

The deceased Markson, who was identified as a civil servant working with the Yenagoa Local Government Area Council, reportedly hit the wife's head with a sledged hammer while in her deep sleep, and watched her bleed to death.

He thereafter drank poisonous substances suspected to be a dangerous insecticide known as Sniper and lay close to the bleeding corpse of his wife and died.

The 35 years old wife, simply identified as Hannah Markson, is from the Okotiama community in Gbarain Clan, Yenagoa, the state capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that the deceased couple, who had six children together, had been having marital issues for some weeks now and could not resolve them.

Some family members claimed the dispute bothered on money realised from a contract handed to the husband by some of his wife’s relatives.

The elder sister to the deceased wife, Mrs Boufuru Timipre, described her sister as gentle and had no time for conflicts, “Yesterday we were frying garri, and the husband called me that he wanted to speak with my sister if we were together, and I told him that when I got to where she was, I would pass the message.

“On reaching her, I told her and immediately we tried reaching him but we couldn't, later he called again but I had left where she was. So, he told me to tell her to bring garri for home use.

“This morning, the son called me that the mum was seen dead and he wanted me to come. The dad too was dead. So when I got to their house I went straight to the room, and I saw them both lying on the bed dead, but I noticed a can of snipper by the bed and a big hammer.”

A compound Chief and the head of Aputu family, Chief Anthony Jacob, said he was shocked by the development, saying it is a sad development.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development said the corpses of the deceased couple had been evacuated and deposited at the mortuary.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Petitions Police Over Murder Of Ondo POS Operator
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Court Remands 42-Year-Old Man For Allegedly Defiling Nine-Year-Old Daughter
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Ondo NSCDC Arrest Two For Scamming Women On Social Media
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army Court-Martials Soldier Who Killed Abia Motorcyclist
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption FBI List: No Hiding Place For Suspects, Says Magu
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Orders Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers To Remove Shoes, Eyeglasses, Others During Visit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Family Alleges Foul Play In Nigerian Pastor's Death As Wife Plots To Flee Country Before Burial
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Court Restores Uche Secondus As PDP National Chairman
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Free Speech BREAKING: Channels TV Journalists Leave Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s Office
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Inspector-General Of Police Panel Submits Report On DCP Abba Kyari After Three Weeks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Enslaved 21-year-old, Glory Okolie Drags Nigerian Government To ECOWAS Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics SHAME: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Welcomes Ex-Minister, Stella Oduah Into Party Despite Ongoing N9.4billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Stolen Crown, Failed Coronation And The Other Sultan, Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME How Lagos Police Humiliated, Kept Me In Cell With Suspects Seeking To Rape Me – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Records 10 COVID-19 Deaths Within 24 Hours, 71,000 Persons Infected
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Buhari Regime Feeds School Children With Expired Rice – Niger State Lawmakers Lament
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Call Buhari’s Spokesmen To Order Before Bandits, Terrorists Take Over Aso Rock – Governor Ortom Warns
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad